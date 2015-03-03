Owner of rare English-Civil-War-era coin unaware of its value
Published: Mar 3, 2015
Rare English Civil War £1 coin 'could fetch £50,000' at auction in Dorset http://t.co/NBYFz2HJK0 pic.twitter.com/TNfoieWJgx— BBC Dorset (@BBCDorset) March 2, 2015
A very rare £1 coin dated 1643, one year after the start of the English Civil War between the armies of King Charles I and Oliver Cromwell, surfaced after its unsuspecting owner took int into an auction house, according to BBC News.
The BBC report reads:
Timothy Medhurst, a coin specialist at Duke's Auctioneers, said: "The coin has been handed down through several generations to the current owner, who had no idea of its value.
"It is a coin which is rare to find and it will cause a stir in the coin collecting world."
