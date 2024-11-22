Book commemorates centennial medallions of Canada

“1967 Canadian Centennial Medallions” provides a guide for those who want to collect exonumia of the period.

Celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday of becoming a country and discover the many other interesting numismatic issues released during Canada’s greatest year in a new book by Brian Thomson. The work 1967 Canadian Centennial Medallions is now available and can be purchased on Amazon.

The book is divided up into three sections, so collectors can decide whether to collect one, two or all three areas of 1967 specializations (1967 Canadian Centennial, Expo 67 and 1967 dated). “The sources for the book comes from my personal collection and 99% in the book is from my personal collection,” Thomson stated. The author is the co-founder and current president of the Canadian Centennial Collector’s Club, who has written extensively on the subject and made numerous presentations. This latest volume follows Thomson’s first book, Canadian Centennial Medallions and Collectibles – 30th Anniversary Edition written in 1996.

This book has over 1,000 color pictures, listing many hundreds of medallions, wooden money, elongated coins, encased coins, paper trade notes, parking tokens, trade dollars and even one made out of leather. “This is the most up-to-date resource gathered from my over 30 years of experience collecting, selling and writing about Canada’s Centennial year in 1967, come discover for yourself,” added Thomson.

“With this book, you will have a wealth of information knowing where to start collecting including all the metal compositions known, the size diameters made and even a rarity scale to help you know not to pass up the find,” he added. Thomson, who was born in 1967, acquired his interest in numismatics through his father who collected many items including exonumia of military and police interests.

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