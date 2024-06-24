Batman logo on 2024 Uncirculated 1-ounce silver $2 coin

Niue’s 2024 batman-logo shaped 1-ounce silver $2 coin marks the 85th anniversary of the character, and honors the 1960s television show of the same name.

Batman, the 1960s television show starring Adam West and Burt Ward as two crime-fighting heroes who defend Gotham City from a variety of archvillains, is the subject of a new silver $2 coin from Niue.

The Uncirculated 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin is shaped like the logo from the television show in which West as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Ward as Dick Grayson/Robin clean up the mean streets of the big city in 120 episodes across three years, from 1966 to 1968.

The coin also marks the 85th anniversary of the character that first appeared in American comic books published by DC Comics. The character was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger, and debuted in the 27th issue of the comic book Detective Comics on March 30, 1939.

The coin was produced by the New Zealand Mint, a privately owned company in Auckland, New Zealand.

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The obverse of the coin displays the Niue coat of arms, the year and face value.

The reverse features the classic Batman logo from the Batman TV series.

The coin is packaged in a unique Batman branded box, perfect for display or gifting.

The issuer has not disclosed the diameter of the coin, which has a mintage limit of 1,939 pieces. Distributor APMEX offers the coin for $119.95 U.S.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

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