Australia releases 50-cent coin honoring Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, and she is being honored with 2023 50-cent collector coins from the Royal Australian Mint.

The RAM issued Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver versions of the coin on Nov. 23.

These coins celebrate the queen’s seven decades of devotion and service and the mark she left on Australian numismatics.

In 1947, a young Princess Elizabeth made a speech that was broadcast around the world in celebration of her 21st birthday. In it, the young royal dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

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“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” she said.

Five years later, she ascended the throne as Queen Elizabeth II, starting a historic reign of more than 70 years — the longest of any British monarch.

Historically, coins bear witness to a monarch’s reign with their royal effigies on the obverse. During her reign, six effigies of Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Australian coins, and all six of these portraits are the focus of the reverse of both 50-cent coins.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The Uncirculated coin has a mintage of 25,000 pieces, is presented in a coin card, and retails for $15 Australian.

The silver version is presented in capsule and presentation case. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces, each retailing for $135 Australian.

To order, contact an RAM distributor from the list at www.ramint.gov.au/coin-distributors.

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