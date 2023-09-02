Australia shows the nation’s Heritage Sites on $5 coin

The Royal Australian Mint honors its World Heritage Sites with a new colorful $5 collector coin.

Australia’s World Heritage sites range from prehistoric rainforest wilderness and ancient Aboriginal settlements, unique landscapes and natural attractions, to convict sites and iconic 20th century buildings.

All these sites feature on a Frosted Uncirculated 2023 aluminum-zinc-bronze $5 coin being launched in Sydney by the Royal Australian Mint.

The RAM partnered with the International Council on Monuments and Sites to produce this coin in recognition of the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium, being held in Australia for the first time.

Designed by RAM coin designer Tony Dean, the reverse features images of all 20 Australian World Heritage Properties in intricate detailed relief, which frames a full-color, central image of a handprint, fan palm frond and a shell fossil to represent the natural and built icons and Australia’s Indigenous heritage.

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The coin also features the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial obverse, designed by British engraver Jody Clark.

The launch was scheduled to be held at the Hyde Park Barracks, one of the World Heritage Australian Convict Sites featured on the coin.

Australia’s other heritage sites depicted on the coin are: Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens, Sydney Opera House, Australian Fossil Mammal Sites (Riversleigh/Naracoorte), Fraser Island (officially K’gari), Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, Great Barrier Reef, Greater Blue Mountains Area, Heard and McDonald Islands, Lord Howe Island Group, Macquarie Island, Ningaloo Coast, Purnululu National Park, Shark Bay (Western Australia), Wet Tropics of Queensland, Kakadu National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Willandra Lakes Region.

Specifications, sales details

The Australian Heritage Properties Sites $5 coin weighs 20 grams, measures 38.74 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces. It retails for $30 Australian.

The coin is Australian legal tender and can be purchased through the RAM’s shop, beginning Sept. 7. The coin will also be available at the gift shops at the World Heritage properties honored on the coin.

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