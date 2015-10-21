Thousands support renaming Australian currency 'dollarydoos'

A Change.org petition asking that Australian currency be renamed based on a reference from "The Simpsons" has garnered more than 50,000 signatures.

1. Petition seeks to rename Australian dollar

A proposal to rename the Australian dollar the "dollarydoo," after a popular Simpsons reference, has received significant support.

9News, a local MSN affiliate in Sydney reported that an online petition had gained over 5,000 signatures when the report aired.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, that number ballooned to more than 58,725.

The author of the petition, Thomas Probst, suggests the change would "make millions of people around the world want to get their hands on some Australian currency due to the real life Simpsons reference, driving up the value of the Australian currency."

The report also cites the economic decline of exported commodities and the daily fluctuations of the dollar.

Read the story and learn the humorous history of the "dollarydoo."

2. Vintage celebrities grace paper money with autographs

"Celebrities sign their name on many things, sometimes including money, which makes the signed note fall in both the numismatic and entertainment memorabilia categories," writes Steve Roach.

Read more about Hollywood royalty who signed paper money.

3. Pueblo of Laguna, Saint Regis Mohawk tribes' medal designs reviewed

The Commission of Fine Arts recently endorsed designs its staff recommended that honor two Native American tribes having members who served as code talkers during World War II. The endorsed designs were the ones that representatives of the tribes to be honored had also backed.

"The two medals are among 33 to be struck and issued under provisions of Public Law 110-420. The panel agreed with the choices of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee a week earlier about the medal for members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of New York."

Read more and take a look at the recommended designs.

