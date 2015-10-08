Proposed U.S. Mint designs: Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers medal

Designs for the Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers congressional gold medal were among those reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee at its Oct. 7-8 meeting.

It's a busy week for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The body is set to review designs for several new U.S. Mint releases over the course of its Oct. 7 and 8 meetings. Designs under review, expected to culminate in recommendations, are for the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, the obverses and reverses for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals, the reverse of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar .

Previous posts take a look at the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, and here we focus on the proposed obverses and reverses for the Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers congressional gold medal.