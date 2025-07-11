Subscribe now for Superman 1-ounce silver medal

Details are available for the subscription program for the one-ounce Superman medal and more details will be forthcoming about the 2.5-ounce medal (shown).

The subscription option for ordering the first numismatic product in the U.S. Mint’s Comic Art Coin and Medal Program is open. The Mint will open sales for the first products on July 24.

The subscription option opened June 12 for just one item among the first issues in the series depicting DC Comics superhero Superman.

The Son of Krypton’s powerful debut includes a 1-ounce silver medal struck in .999 fine silver, a 2.5-ounce .999 silver medal, and a half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin.

Only the 1-ounce silver medal is available via subscription, priced at $135. Subscription orders are limited to five medals per household for the first 24 hours, and this order limit is subject to change.

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The gold $50 coins, limited to a maximum mintage of 10,000 coins, will have a purchase limit of one coin per household, at a price to be set closer to the July 24 release date. They are struck with the W Mint mark at the West Point Mint.

The two silver medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint but without the facility’s P Mint mark.

The maximum mintage for the 2.5-ounce silver medal is 25,000 pieces, and no household purchase limit is set for the piece, which is priced at $275.

The 1-ounce silver medal, with its 5-coin subscription order limit, has no mintage ceiling.

This issue in the officially licensed U.S. Mint/DC collaborative series has custom obverse artwork designed and sculpted by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Joseph F. Menna, with the reverse art designed and sculpted by Mint Medallic artist Joseph V. Noorigian.

Silver medals and a gold coin depicting Batman will debut Sept. 25, followed later in the fall by silver medals and a gold coin featuring Wonder Woman.

The Mint’s three-year Comic Art Coin and Medal Program will feature three more “DC Super Heroes” each in 2026 and 2027.

The U.S. Mint conducted an online survey seeking public input on the characters they would like to see featured in the second and third years of the program.

The bureau has not disclosed the results of the survey and which characters will be represented.

The Superman products will begin shipping in the fall.

The U.S. Mint subscription program works like a magazine subscription.

After signing up and providing payment information, a subscriber will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until the subscription is ended.

Subscribing is the only way to automatically receive future releases in a favorite product line.

A subscriber may cancel the subscription, skip an installment, or update payment or shipping information at least five days prior to shipment.

No commitment is required. All subscriptions include free budget shipping.

For inquiries, please email inquires@usmint.treas.gov or telephone the Office of Public Affairs hotline at (202) 354-7222.

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