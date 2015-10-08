Proposed U.S. Mint designs: St. Regis Mohawk Code Talkers medal

It's a busy week for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The body is set to review designs for a number of new U.S. Mint releases over the course of its Oct. 7 and 8 meetings. Designs to be reviewed, expected to culminate in recommendations, are for the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, the obverses and reverses for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals, the reverse of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar .

Other postings take a look at proposed 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar reverses and at proposed obverses and reverses for the Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers congressional gold medal. Now we're on to the St. Regis Mohawk Code Talkers congressional gold medal. Have a look at all the candidates, and tell us which ones you like in the comment section at the end of the post.