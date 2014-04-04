WIN to host first social mixer April 24

Women in Numismatics will hold its first social mixer at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Gather Bar in the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, site of the Central States Numismatic Society 75th Anniversary Convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

The mixer is open to members, potential members and their guests. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will available as will a cash bar.

Visitors can meet WIN’s new president for 2014, Charmy Harker, and the 2014 WIN officers: Amanda Varner, vice president; Robin Grace, treasurer; Cindy Wibker, secretary; Carrie Best, parliamentarian; Lisa Loos, board member at-large; David Heinrich, editor of Winning Ways journal; Kathy Freeland, publicity; and Maureen Nixon, webmaster.

WIN was founded in 1991 as the an organization for women in the field of numismatics.

The organization’s focus for 2014 is on expanding membership and providing social media platforms for members to connect, discuss and promote their numismatic interests and ideas nationwide.

Collectors and dealers, novice or expert, male or female, are all invited to join WIN.

For more information on WIN, visit www.WomenInNumismatics.com.