Weir Farm quarter dollar designs undergo scrutiny
- Published: Sep 23, 2018, 7 AM
The Commission of Fine Arts Sept. 20 reviewed a new set of designs that the U.S. Mint generated for the 2020 Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar.
The coin will be the 52nd of 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
The U.S. Mint submitted seven designs for consideration. The new designs were renditions of designs that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee had requested be retried after viewing them at their June 12 meeting. CCAC members liked the artist’s overall concept, depicting a painting within a painting, but asked for new renditions.
The design recommended by the CFA portrays an artist in painter’s smock painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment. The design allows the viewer to feel as if he or she is standing where Weir stood, according to the Mint’s narrative.
The recommendation will have to be confirmed at the commission’s Oct. 18 meeting because the Sept. 20 session lacked a quorum.
