Two million 2019-W War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars struck at the West Point Mint have been salted into circulation through 29 specific geographic locations across the United States.

Striking is complete for three of the five 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the coins are in circulation, while production of the fourth is already underway.

The 2019-W War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars were shipped to designated distribution points nationwide in the weeks leading up to their June 3 general circulation issue.

Examples of this third 2019-W quarter dollar are already reportedly being sold on eBay, and Professional Coin Grading Service has begun grading examples.

Inside Coin World: 1904 Louisiana Purchase Expo bronze medal: Columns exclusive to the June 24 issue focus on a $25 coin shop purchase and an affordable 20th century wartime overdate variety.

For the fourth 2019-W quarter dollar, representing San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the West Point Mint as of 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time June 4 had struck 800,000 of the 2 million examples scheduled.

Striking of the 2019-W San Antonio Missions quarter dollars was begun while the War in the Pacific National Historical Park coins were still being struck, according to the U.S. Mint.

The San Antonio Missions quarter dollar is scheduled for general circulation release through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 26.

Stimulating numismatics

To stimulate coin collecting, the West Point Mint is striking 2 million 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars apiece for the sites designated for this year’s commemoration: Lowell National Historical Park (Massachusetts), American Memorial Park (Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands), War in the Pacific National Historical Park (Guam), San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (Texas), and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (Idaho).

The quarter dollars are the first to bear the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint.

The first two 2019-W quarter dollars were released in April, followed by the third in May and early June. Since the Lowell quarter dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints were already in the distribution pipeline, the West Point Mint coinage of both of the first two 2019-W quarter dollar issues were mixed in with the American Memorial Park quarters dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints before their circulation distribution.

The West Point Mint production of each design is being evenly divided for shipping to the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, where the West Point Mint coins are being mixed with the production of the other two Mints. The mixed coins are then being shipped to designated locations. The locations are home to armored carriers contracted by the Federal Reserve to distribute the nation’s coinage.

The individual coin terminals may then roll the coins in paper or plastic; the rolls contain 40 coins each.

The newly struck coins can also be mixed in with circulated coins before rolling.

The 2019-W quarter dollars have created something like a frenzy among collectors and dealers who are searching through thousands of coins in a treasure hunt for the elusive West Point quarter dollars.

Examples of the 2019-W Lowell and American Memorial Park quarters have sold on eBay for $20 to $55 each uncertified, with examples holdered by third-party grading services trading much higher.

A 2019-W Lowell quarter dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold in a June 4 eBay sale for $102.50. A PCGS MS-65 2019-W American Memorial Park quarter dollar sold in a June 4 eBay sale for $150.

Completed eBay sales for the War in the Pacific coins include noncertified examples that were located in Utah and sold in several June 6 auctions for $99 each. Another example found in Utah was sold June 4 for $178.

The highest price noted was a May 25 sale of a 2019-W War in the Pacific coin found in Cincinnati. The buyer paid $299.99 for the raw coin.

Points of distribution

The distribution points for the War in the Pacific quarter dollars struck at the West Point Mint are:

Houston, Texas

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Atlanta, Georgia

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

Helena, Montana

Jacksonville, Florida

Kansas City, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Los Angeles, California

Memphis, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis, Minnesota

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York, New York

Phoenix, Arizona

Richmond, Virginia

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Antonio, Texas

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

