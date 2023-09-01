U.S. Mint closes down its ‘MyUSMint’ cell phone app

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 1, 2023, 8 AM
The U.S. Mint disabled its MyUSMint mobile app after being in use since 2015.

Image courtesy of the United States Mint.

Eight years after the U.S. Mint introduced its MyUSMint mobile app, bureau officials have decided to shut down the  cell phone application.

In several August product notifications to registered U.S. Mint customers, the bureau announced the mobile app would be rendered inoperable as of Aug. 23.

“Since the app launched in 2015, our websites (usmint.gov and catalog.usmint.gov) have improved to offer a seamless experience on mobile devices,” according to the U.S. Mint’s notifications to Mint customers. “When MyUSMint is removed from the app stores, it will no longer receive updates.

“We recommend that customers uninstall the app at their convenience.

“Customers will not lose any functionality by switching from the MyUSMint app to catalog.usmint.gov to access the app’s content and shop."

As of Aug. 30, Mint officials had not responded to our questions regarding the decision to close the app.

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