June 29 is the official sales launch by the United States Mint for the Uncirculated 2017-W American Eagle silver dollar. The coin goes on sale at noon Eastern Time.

Last minted in 1909, Indian Head cent still a collector favorite: Our first monthly issue of the summer is rich with Indian Head cent insights, along with “State quarters” for world coin collectors — a fascinating contrast.

The issue’s release price is $44.95 per coin. The issue has no product limit or household ordering limit. The price charged is the same that is being assessed for the 2016-W issue currently available.

The Uncirculated American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin is one of the annual products that can be pre-ordered under the Mint’s Enrollment Program in advance of the launch date. Credit cards, for customers exercising this option, are not charged before the order ships after the product’s release.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

On its May 14 sales report, the U.S. Mint indicates it has sold a total of 196,106 single Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars.

The Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar is also included in the five-coin 2016 Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set. Currently offered at $49.95, that set contains the Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar from the West Point Mint; an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-D Native American dollar from the Denver Mint, and three Uncirculated Mint set finish 2016-P Presidential dollars featuring the final three coins in the Presidential $1 Coin Program, commemorating Presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, and Ronald Reagan. The May 14 report indicates sales of 16,784 of the 2016 sets.

The Mint has not announced a release date for a 2017 dollar coin set, or whether such a set will be offered.