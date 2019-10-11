San Francisco Mint striking Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle

An Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will be offered as a single-coin option by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 14.

The coin will bear the same finish as the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar included in the Pride of Two Nations set, a joint numismatic product between the U.S. Mint and Royal Canadian Mint.

The 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar will be offered at $65.95 per coin. The product is being limited to a maximum issue of 30,000 coins, with a household ordering limit of one.

The U.S. Mint had never before issued an American Eagle exhibiting an Enhanced Reverse Proof Finish until the Pride of Two Nations set.

The U.S. Mint issued 110,000 of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollars — 100,000 in U.S. Mint packaged sets and 10,000 for RCM-packaged sets. Both sets are currently unavailable.

