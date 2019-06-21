U.S. Mint readies release of Pride of Two Nations limited-edition set
- Published: Jun 21, 2019, 8 AM
The Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin set — a joint numismatic release from the U.S. Mint and Royal Canadian Mint combining Proof silver coins from both nations — will go on sale July 3 at noon at the U.S. Mint.
The issue price is $139.95 per set and limited to a product ceiling of 100,000 units and a household order limit of five sets.
The U.S. Mint coin is an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar.
The Royal Canadian Mint’s contribution to the set is a Modified Proof 2019 Maple Leaf 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin.
The U.S. coin has a reeded edge; the Canadian coin has a serrated edge.
The U.S. coin was struck at the West Point Mint. The Canadian coin is being struck at the RCM’s facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
On the Canadian coin, the traditional Maple Leaf designs are modified.
The $5 obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt, on a background of radial lines, with a pattern of stars and maple leaves forming the perimeter. The reverse features a Maple Leaf design by Walter Ott on the radial lines background with the perimeter pattern of stars and maple leaves.
The coins are encapsulated and packaged in a blue leatherette presentation case having an inside cover emblazoned with color imagery of the United States and Canadian flags.
An outer blue box and matching outer sleeve cover the presentation case.
A bilingual certificate of authenticity in English and French accompanies the set.
