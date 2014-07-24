Proof silver American Eagles still hot ticket from US Mint

U.S. Mint sales of the Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin in the single coin option reached 617,728 as of July 20, and an additional 5,550 of the coins had sold in the 2014 Congratulations set.

The Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin is still a hot ticket for the U.S. Mint.

The bureau recorded sales through July 20 of 617,728 of the Proof American Eagle silver dollars as a single coin option, with another 5,550 coins in sales of the 2014 Congratulations set.

The Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollar was first offered for sale by the Mint on Jan. 23 for $52.95 as a single-coin option from the Mint online or by phone at 800-872-6468.

The Congratulations set is a packaging option the Mint introduced in 2013 for gift-giving purposes. The 2014 Congratulations set went on sale Jan. 14 for $54.95.

The Mint is still offering the 2013 Congratulations set, as of July 23, 2014, and sales totals of the 2013 set have reached 17,327. The 2013 Congratulations set, introduced April 23, 2013, initially priced at $64.95, is currently priced at $54.95.

The Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar is no longer being offered for sale by the Mint as a single-coin options. It originally went on sale from the Mint on Jan. 24, 2013, for $62.95.

The final, but unaudited, sales total for the single Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar is 868,494 coins.

The final mintage for the coin will be the total of sales of Proof American Eagles silver dollars in all of the product options for the year.

Examples of the single Proof 2013-W and 2014-W American Eagle silver dollars have sold on eBay in the $56 to $60 range in their original U.S. Mint packaging.

Certified examples of either year’s coins have sold on eBay in the $90 and up range for examples graded and encapsulated Proof 70, Ultra Cameo, First Releases, by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., or certified Proof 70, Deep Cameo, First Strikes, by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Similar pricing has been found for coins in original Mint packaging and for examples certified Proof 70 offered at retail.