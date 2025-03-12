Presidential coin extension sought among new legislation

Recently introduced legislation would authorize minting Presidential dollar products featuring Jimmy Carter, along with First Spouse, Rosalynn Carter half-ounce gold $10 coins and bronze medals.

A flurry of legislative activity in both chambers of Congress in February includes more than a half dozen bills, one of which seeks an extension of production of Presidential dollars and First Spouse gold coins. The remaining legislation seeks congressional gold medals.

S. 633, introduced Feb. 19 by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, seeks to extend the Presidential dollar and First Spouse gold coin series to include deceased presidents and their spouses not yet honored. Although not specifying a name, the proposed legislation, if passed by Congress, S.633 would address the production of manganese-brass clad Presidential dollars recognizing the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100, and half-ounce .9999 fine gold First Spouse $10 coins recognizing First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

Jimmy Carter Presidential dollars would be authorized to be struck with a circulation finish in bags and rolls offered for sale from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, and Uncirculated finish versions from both production facilities and Proof coins from the San Francisco Mint.

For the First Spouse gold coins, Proof and Uncirculated versions would be produced as numismatic products at the West Point Mint bearing the facility’s W Mint mark.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Quantities of the Presidential dollars and First Spouse coins to be produced would be approved by the Treasury secretary.

Matte Finish bronze First Spouse medals would also be struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint bearing the First Spouse gold coin designs, sans coin inscriptions.

Production of the Presidential dollars and First Spouse $10 gold coin series was first authorized in 2008 under Public Law 110-192 and ended in 2016 with the production and release of Ronald Reagan Presidential dollars and Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold coins.

Public Law 116-112 from 2020 authorized the production and issuance of George H.W. Bush Presidential dollars and Barbara Bush First Spouse gold coins dated 2020.

H.R. 1626, S. 734

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, introduced H.R. 1626 on Feb. 26, 2025. Sen. Michael F. Bennet, D-Colorado, introduced S. 734 on Feb. 25, 2025.

Both pieces of legislation simultaneously seek a congressional gold medal to recognize Edward J. Dwight Jr. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Dwight), the first African American astronaut candidate in the United States.

H.R. 1628

Introduced Feb. 26, 2025, by Rep. Gary J. Palmer, R-Alabama, H.R. 1628, seeks a congressional gold medal to collectively recognize the crucial role in the success of Allied forces in Europe of the 761st Tank Battalion, the first black soldiers to go to war as part of an American armored unit.

The segregated unit, nicknamed the “Black Panthers,” was activated April 1, 1942, at Camp Claiborne in Louisiana.

The 761st fought in Europe attached to Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army.

It took until 1978 before the 761st was recognized for its contributions, receiving the Presidential Unit Citation. Individual recognition included one Medal of Honor, 11 Silver Stars and approximately 300 Purple Hearts.

H.R.1546

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, introduced Feb. 24, 2025, seeks a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2026 to recognize the bicentennial of the Erie Canal.

The bill seeks production and release in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined of up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The purchase prices of each coin would include surcharges — $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each clad half dollar. Net surcharges, after the United States Mint recoups all of its production, distribution and associated costs, would be paid “to the Erie Canalway Heritage Fund, Inc., to support the historic preservation, conservation, recreation, interpretation, tourism, and community development of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and for educational and commemorative programs of the Erie Canal’s history and impact on our Nation’s history.”

H.R.1437

Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Washington, introduced H.R. 1437, Feb. 18, 2025, to collectively award a congressional gold medal to “the Buffalo soldier regiments, authorized by Congress in 1866 to serve in the United States Armed Forces, in recognition of their superior, dedicated and vital service to our Nation.”

Approximately 40,000 Buffalo soldiers fought to protect American freedoms and ideals, even as they faced discrimination as black Americans. The Army Organization Act passed by Congress authorized the creation of six all-black cavalry and infantry regiments. These regiments remained active until the Army was desegregated in 1951.

H.R.1502

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska, introduced H.R. 1502 on Feb. 21, 2025, seeking a congressional gold medal to collectively recognize “the individual and communities who volunteered or donated items to the North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska, during World War II from Dec. 25, 1941, to April 1. 1946.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.