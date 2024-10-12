Gold medal for former president Jimmy Carter proposed

The bronze Jimmy Carter presidential inaugural medal is currently available in two diameters from the United States Mint.

Legislation seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize former President Jimmy Carter’s contributions to the nation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The nation’s 39th chief executive celebrated his 100th birthday Oct. 1 while in hospice care in Plains, Georgia.

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, D-Georgia, introduced H.R. 9647 in Congress’ lower chamber that seeks the gold medal. Should the bill pass in both the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president, the Treasury secretary would have the discretion to direct the U.S. Mint to strike and release for public sale 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal. The Mint currently strikes at the Philadelphia Mint and retails for public sale at $20 and $160, respectively, 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze presidential medals first released to mark Carter’s presidency. With the gold medal, Carter would be recognized for his years of service in the U.S. Navy, his presidential commitment to championing civil and human rights worldwide, the 2002 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, his decades of service to Habitat for Humanity, and establishment of the Departments of Education and Energy

Carter is not represented in the Presidential $1 Coin Series (2007-2016, 2020) since he is still living.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.