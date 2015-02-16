Adding Carter coins to Presidential dollar series needs act of congress

Congressional legislation would be necessary to authorize production and release of a manganese-brass clad Presidential dollar representing former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024, as well as Proof and Uncirculated .9999 fine half-ounce gold $10 First Spouse, Rosalynn Carter coins.

Rosalynn Carter passed away Nov. 19, 2023.

According to U.S. Mint officials, legislation would need to be enacted as was done for former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush in 2020. President Bush passed away Nov. 30, 2018, and Barbara Bush passed away April 27, 2018.

The President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act, Public Law 116-112, was enacted Jan. 27, 2020, with the signature of President Donald Trump.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The original legislation authorizing the Presidential $1 Coin Program and First Spouse Gold Coin Program, Public Law 109-145 (the Presidential Dollar Coin Act of 2005), was enacted Dec. 22, 2005, with the signature of President George W. Bush. The First Spouse gold coin series was a provision within the Presidential Dollar Coin Act.

Separate legislation would be required to extend the original Presidential dollar series specifically for the Carter coins, according to Mint officials.

Congress is aware and considering efforts to authorize the coins, according to the Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.