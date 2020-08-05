PAN offers dollar coins to fund education outreach

Two hundred Uncirculated 2019-P American Innovation dollars for Pennsylvania encapsulated and specially labeled by NGC are being offered for sale to the public to financially support general numismatic education outreach.

Two hundred Uncirculated 2019-P American Innovation dollars for Pennsylvania encapsulated and specially labeled by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. are being offered for sale to the public to financially support general numismatic education outreach.

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, the host organization for the canceled American Numismatic Association convention originally set for Aug. 4 to 8 in Pittsburgh, had arranged with NGC to encapsulate 300 dollar coins that were to be distributed to those attending a PAN dinner at the ANA show.

The first 100 coins will be given to youth attending the PANKidZone set for Oct. 31 as part of the PAN Fall Coin Convention, Oct. 29 to 31 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The remaining 200 dollar coins can be purchased through the PAN website, www.PANcoins.org, for $19.95 each, postpaid.

