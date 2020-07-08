Hope coins, thanks medal tangential to COVID-19 pandemic

Lithuania issued two new coins July 1, including the base metal €1.5 version depicted, to offer hope amid a challenging 2020. Shown are design renderings.

Canada has created the 2020 Recognition medal to be used as gifts in symbol of appreciation for individuals sacrificing during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

World mints are continuing to issue numismatic records of these difficult times.

Lithuania on July 1 issued two new coins with the same design and theme, hope, two days after the Royal Canadian Mint announced a new medal meant to recognize essential workers and to raise money for charity.

The Lithuanian coins are an Uncirculated copper-nickel €1.5 coin and a Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin.

Both coins share the same designs — the only difference is the designation of face value.

The minimalist obverse features a pointer arrow of a measuring instrument reaching its critical limit.

The reverse of the coin depicts a ray of light illuminating the year 2020, which is the main symbol of the coin dedicated to hope.

The shadows stretching from the numbers of the date form the international distress signal SOS.

The €1.5 coin weighs 11.1 grams and measures 27.5 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces and each costs €2.

The €5 coin weighs 12.44 grams and measures 28.7 millimeters in diameter. It has a lettered edge with a phrase that translates to “After darkness, I hope for light.”

The €5 coin has a mintage limited to 2,500 pieces. Each retails for €52.

According to Reuters, Lithuania decided in March to issue the coins, partly to use blanks formerly intended for coins to mark 2020 events before they were canceled, including the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada’s medal

The Royal Canadian Mint, just in time for Canada Day, announced the release of its 2020 Recognition medal, a wearable medal to honor those serving others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the RCM, “At a time when many Canadians cannot give a hug or say ‘thanks’ in person, these medals are a tangible way for people to express their gratitude, while also helping reduce hunger among children.”

The RCM will donate all net proceeds from the sale of each medal to Breakfast Club of Canada’s emergency funding in support of children and families who are facing food insecurity now and in the months to come, due to the repercussions of COVID-19.

The nickel-plated steel medals are intended to be worn with pride by essential workers and everyone else who has worked to keep Canadians healthy, safe, well-stocked and connected during the pandemic.

The medals weigh 6.04 grams and measure 21.95 millimeters in diameter, the same size and slightly heavier than the current Jefferson 5-cent coin.

“This project is a meaningful way for the Mint to contribute to a cause that is helping Canadians from coast to coast to coast and to say a sincere, tangible thank you to the people who keep making a difference for all of us during this pandemic,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “This is a true team effort led by countless Mint employees who donated their time, skills and expertise and I couldn’t be more proud to join them in recognizing truly special Canadians while raising much-needed funds for Breakfast Club of Canada.”

The medal includes a magnet, so that it can be worn with either side on display.

On one side is a heart and maple leaf icon representing the collective spirit of Canadians. The maple leaf and heart as one symbolize Canadians coming together in embrace to help those in need. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada’s strong heartbeat.

The second side represents Canadians’ grateful spirit. The heart in the center of the group symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for essential workers.

Microtext is used to represent the thankful voices of a nation.

The medals are available “while supplies last” for $9.95 Canadian with free delivery in Canada. To order, visit the RCM website, www.mint.ca.

