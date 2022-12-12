Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 2, 2023: FUN and NYINC

The new year will open with the 2023 edition of the Florida United Numismatists convention, followed by the New York International Numismatic Convention.

Activity in the numismatic arena has slowed as the last few days of 2022 tick by and the first days of 2023 approach. Things will not be slow for long, though. FUN and NYINC are coming.

Refer to “FUN” and just about everyone in the hobby will understand that you are referring to the annual January convention of the Florida United Numismatists. Every January (with extremely rare exception due to the pandemic), the state-based organization conducts one of the biggest and most-anticipated numismatic conventions in the United States.

The 2023 event will be held Jan. 5 to 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. A large bourse will be on hand, filled with dealers in all sorts of numismatic collectibles. The major grading services will be on hand to accept submissions, announce new programs and share new details on recently announced changes (New grading service! New grading standards!).

Educational activities are planned (more than two full days’ worth, with themes such as “AU-58 or MS-63? Market Grading Explained” and “An Overview of Seated Liberty Coinage”) and many hobby organizations will be holding meetings. Heritage Auctions will be conducting sales from its Dallas headquarters in connection to the convention.

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To the north of Orlando, in New York City, will be the NYINC — the New York International Numismatic Convention. This is traditionally the largest world numismatics event held in the United States. The 2023 event is the 51st annual NYINC, with the show scheduled from Jan. 13 to 15 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. About 100 dealers specialized in ancient coins and world numismatic material will be on hand. Educational events are planned, including some specifically aimed at Young Numismatists. Major auctions are planned by multiple auction houses.

Both events, in Florida and New York, will offer dealers and collectors ample time to socialize, to renew old friendships and make new ones, to learn new things and maybe buy and sell some coins, paper money, literature and exonumia. Fun times are coming (or maybe we should write FUN times).

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