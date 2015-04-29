Mint temporarily sells out of Kisatchie five ounce silver bullion

The United States Mint sent the following to authorized purchasers April 28:

This is to inform you that we have temporarily sold out of: Kisatchie National Forest — America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coins. The United States Mint will resume sales of Kisatchie National Forest — America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coins on Monday, May 4th 2015.

Note from Coin World: Sales of the bullion coins reached 30,000 through April 28.

