Mint temporarily sells out of Kisatchie five ounce silver bullion
- Published: Apr 29, 2015, 6 AM
The United States Mint sent the following to authorized purchasers April 28:
This is to inform you that we have temporarily sold out of: Kisatchie National Forest — America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coins. The United States Mint will resume sales of Kisatchie National Forest — America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coins on Monday, May 4th 2015.
Note from Coin World: Sales of the bullion coins reached 30,000 through April 28.
