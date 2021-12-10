Mint ships two-thirds of 2021 half dollars to Fed

The U.S. Mint shipped 6.2 million 2021-D Kennedy half dollars to the Federal Reserve for distribution into general circulation.

Sixty-six percent of the 15,166,400 circulation-quality finish 2021 Kennedy half dollars struck by the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, combined, were shipped by the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve for release into circulation.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White indicated that 10.3 million 2021 Kennedy half dollars — 6.2 million 2021-D coins and 4.1 million 2021-P coins — were produced for circulation release.

The U.S. Mint struck additional 2021 Kennedy half dollars at the two Mint production facilities for numismatic product sale at premiums above face value.

The Mint’s weekly sales reports through Dec. 5 indicate the bureau has sold 9,971 of the 200-coin mixed bags of strikes from both Mints, totaling a combined 1,994,200 coins from the two production outlets.

The 200-coin canvas bags — $100 face value each — were sold at $147 each, and are currently listed as sold out in the Mint’s website catalog.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 21,954 two-roll sets, with each roll containing 20 coins at $10 face value. The two-roll sets were offered at $34.50 per set, for $20 face value in coins. The two-roll sets are listed in the U.S. Mint’s online product catalog as “Currently Unavailable.”

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Dec. 8 the Federal Reserve has given no indication that it plans to place orders to Kennedy half dollars in 2022.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter