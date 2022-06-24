Mint sets sales date for Uncirculated Coin set

The launch of sales for the 2023 Uncirculated Coin set by the United States Mint is on Dec. 5.

The sales launch for the 2023 Uncirculated Coin set by the United States Mint now has a date: Dec. 5.

The 2023 edition of the annual set offers 20 coins in colorful packaging, 10 each from the Philadelphia Mint and the Denver Mint.

Each coin bears an Uncirculated Finish and is struck to higher standards than similar pieces struck for circulation, though the designs and specifications are the same. All 20 coins are struck in their denominations’ standard base metal compositions.

The coins are: the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, American Women quarter dollars (all five designs), the Kennedy half dollar and the Native American dollar.

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The five American Women quarter dollars honor Bessie Coleman — pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as first African American to earn an international pilot’s license; Edith Kanaka`ole — indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, custodian of native culture, traditions, and natural land; Eleanor Roosevelt — first lady, author, civil liberties and human rights advocate, chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, instrumental in the passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Jovita Idar — Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, community organizer, champion of bilingual education, and suffragist; Maria Tallchief — America’s first major prima ballerina, broke barriers as a Native American ballerina.

The Native American dollar also honors Marie Tallchief.