2020 annual Uncirculated Coin set is still available

As of Dec. 6, a sizeable quantity of the United States Mint’s 2020 Uncirculated Coin set remained available, with 191,076 of the maximum 213,000 sets sold. The set is not accompanied by the planned Uncirculated 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin.

The maximum product issue is the lowest since 1959, when 187,000 Uncirculated Coin sets were issued, and silver was still part of the alloy for all coins except the Lincoln cent and Jefferson 5-cent coin. All of the coins in the 2020 set are made of the same base metals found in the circulating and circulation-quality versions of the coins.

In comparison, sales of the 2019 edition of the annual set totaled 344,553 sets.

The contents of the 2020 set is a little different than what was announced early in the year, before effect of the spread of COVID-19 on U.S. Mint production facilities could be determined. The 2020 Uncirculated Coin set was supposed to have been accompanied by an Uncirculated 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin as a premium. The Mint decided not to issue the special coin, blaming the decision on closures and delays at the various Mint facilities in response to the pandemic.

The 20-coin 2020 Uncirculated Coin set includes, from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints each, one Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, and Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, a Kennedy half dollar and a Native American dollar.

The 2020 set went on sale Nov. 30, priced at $25.25.

