2022 Uncirculated Coin set on sale July 12

The 2022 Uncirculated Coin set contains 20 coins, 10 apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

The 20-coin 2022 Uncirculated Coin set is scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time July 12.

The numismatic product, offered at $25.25 per set, is limited to an issue of up to 250,000 sets, with no household order restrictions.

The product is available to Mint customers through the enrollment option. Sales through the enrollment option won’t be applied to the issue limit until the product’s official on-sale date.

The set comprises 10 coins each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints that exhibit an Uncirculated Finish. The coins are struck on specially prepared planchets on presses with the dies oriented to strike vertically, unlike the circulating production, which is executed on presses with the dies oriented to strike horizontally.

The set incorporates, in two separate coin folders, 10 coins apiece from each of the two Mints: the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, Native American dollar and the five 2022 American Women quarter dollars.

The American Women quarter dollars bear reverse designs recognizing writer and social activist Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride, physicist and first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, first woman principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement; and Anna May Wong, the first woman Chinese American Hollywood film star, director, and producer.

The reverse design of the Native American dollar features Ely S. Parker of the Tonawanda Seneca, who, as Ulysses S. Grant’s military secretary during the Civil War, penned formal surrender documents for the Army of Northern Virginia during the surrender at Appomattox. He was also an engineer and tribal diplomat.

The set does not contain the four 2022 American Innovation dollars, which are offered in separate products in bag and roll quantities, and in a four-coin Proof set (offered starting June 7 and still available) and a four-coin Reverse Proof set (to be offered in the winter of 2022).

All of the coins in the set are composed of their standard base metal compositions: copper-plated zinc for the cents, copper-nickel for the 5-cent coins, copper-nickel clad for the dimes, quarter dollars and half dollars, and manganese-brass clad for the dollars.

