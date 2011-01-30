Mint gets new deputy director

Richard Peterson, 51, the U.S. Mint’s associate director for manufacturing since October 2008, was named deputy Mint director and acting Mint director Jan. 25 by Treasurer of the United States Rosa “Rosie” Gumataotao Rios.

As deputy Mint director (a career position), Peterson replaces Andrew Brunhart, who left the Mint Jan. 13 to accept a senior management position with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Treasury agency that prints Federal Reserve notes.

As acting Mint director, Peterson fills the void created by the Jan. 9 resignation of Edmund C. Moy, the 38th director of the U.S. Mint. Moy, a Republican, left office with eight months remaining on his five-year presidentially appointed term to accept a private sector position in Seattle.

Peterson will serve as acting Mint director until President Obama, a Democrat, nominates a replacement and the nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

As of Jan. 26, no one had been named to fill Peterson’s manufacturing management assignment.

In a Jan. 25 e-mail to Mint employees announcing Peterson’s appointment, Rios said, “As Deputy Director, he will serve as the Acting Director.

“Dick’s experience with each of the production facilities along with his private sector background will enable the Mint to move forward in 2011 until a new Director is nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate,” Rios said.

“Dick brings a wealth of manufacturing experience to this position and has an excellent rapport with the teams at each Mint and headquarters,” Rios said.

“I will continue to remain involved in major decisions as originally planned and look forward to meeting with as many of you as possible. Please join me in thanking Dick for accepting this role and please give him your full support in keeping the Mint on course to remain a premier manufacturing organization.”

Peterson has been a member of all senior management committees at the Mint and, in his manufacturing role, has spent considerable time at the Mint production facilities at Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and West Point.

A 1981 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Peterson served in the U.S. Navy until 1992, attaining the rank of lieutenant commander. Peterson also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School in 1988.

From 1992 to 1996, Peterson supervised 100 professionals involved in research and development, engineering and environmental issues for ASARCO Inc., an international mining concern headquartered in Tucson, Ariz.

From 1996 to 1998, Peterson was employed by Building Materials Holding Corp., in San Francisco, serving as assistant to the chief executive officer for acquisitions and strategic development.

Peterson left BMHC in 1998 for General Electric in Salt Lake City, where, for the next 11 years, he served in a series of roles, including in supply scheduling, performance, productivity and vendor negotiations.

Peterson is married and has three children. ¦