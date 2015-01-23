Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Susan Gamble dead at 57

Two of the 2015 designs by the late Susan G. Gamble still to be released were for, left, the reverse of the U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary half dollar and, right, the reverse of the Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar.

Susan G. Gamble, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist whose body of work included nearly two dozen adopted coin designs from 2006 through 2015, died Jan. 14 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was 57.

One of Gamble's most recent works, the reverse of the 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary half dollar, is to debut Jan. 29 when the three-coin commemorative coin program goes on sale from the U.S. Mint.

A native of Virginia, Gamble was a graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts with more than 30 years of experience as a graphic designer and illustrator. She joined the Mint's AIP program in 2004 as one of the original 24 Artistic Infusion Program coin designers and was the recipient of the 2008 Artistic Infusion Program's "Excellence in Design" award for master designers.

Gamble's credits include:

??2007: Jamestown 400th Anniversary gold $5 half eagle reverse and silver dollar reverse; Martha Washington, First Spouse $10 gold coin reverse.

??2008: Louisa Adams, First Spouse gold $10 coin obverse; Alaska quarter dollar reverse; obverses for Bald Eagle gold $5 half eagle and copper-nickel clad half dollar commemoratives; Oklahoma quarter dollar reverse; reverse of Louis Braille Birth Centennial silver dollar.

??2009: Lincoln, Bicentennial, Presidency cent obverse; James K. Polk, Presidential dollar obverse; Letitia Tyler, First Spouse gold $10 reverse; Proof American Eagle platinum $100 reverse.

??2010: Franklin Pierce, Presidential dollar obverse; Abigail Fillmore, First Spouse gold $10 reverse.

??2011: Olympic National Park quarter dollar reverse; United States Army silver dollar reverse; Lucy Hayes, First Spouse gold $10 obverse.

??2012: Denali National Park quarter dollar reverse; Alice Paul, First Spouse gold $10 obverse.

??2013: Ida McKinley, First Spouse gold $10 obverse.

??2014: Proof American Eagle platinum $100 reverse.

??2015: U.S. Marshals half dollar reverse; Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar reverse.

