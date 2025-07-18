Best of the Mint Coin and Medal set shown for future sales

The U.S. Mint will issue this .999 fine silver medal in 2026 as part of the Best of the Mint Series to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The first 2026 Best of the Mint coin and medal set will comprise a 1916-dated tenth-ounce .9999 fine gold dime and an undated .999 fine silver medal, designs inspired by Adolph A. Weinman’s original Winged Liberty Head dime designs.

In anticipation of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, U.S. Mint officials announced July 4 the first Best of the Mint Coin and Medal set for next year featuring an Uncirculated 1916-dated Winged Liberty Head tenth-ounce .9999 fine gold dime and an Uncirculated .999 fine silver medal bearing all new modern designs inspired by elements from the original 1916 Winged Liberty Head dime.

The gold dime is a reissue of the Mint’s 2016 Centennial Anniversary dime, whose maximum release of 125,000 pieces was sold. That gold dime was dated 2016 and carried a W Mint mark.

However, the gold dime to be issued in 2026 will bear the original release date for the first year of issue Winged Liberty Head dime — 1916. A Liberty Bell privy mark produced with the numerals 250 incuse vertically appears on the coins obverse. The gold dime will also bear the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint on the reverse, below left of the fasces. What appears to be a W in the right field on the obverse are the initials AW for sculptor Adolph A. Weinman who designed the Winged Liberty Head dime.

In addition to releasing new celebratory designs on circulating coins in 2026, the Mint is releasing a one-year only Best of the Mint coin collection that reflects the rich numismatic history of the United States.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The limited-year redesign honors the past while inspiring the future, capturing the spirit of a nation still in the making.

Currently, the Mint is working closely with the Secretary of the Treasury to finalize these designs, which will be shared with the public later this year.

The silver medal being paired with the 1916-dated Winged Liberty Head gold dime was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Kathryn Hudson, whose designer initials KH appear on both obverse and reverse.

Hudson’s designs were sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell, whose initials CAC also appear on both obverse and reverse.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended Hudson’s designs to the Treasury secretary, and according to the Mint’s design narratives, they “recall the period of 1916 through 1945, when the Mercury [Winged Liberty Head] dime was in circulation, representing years of great change and upheaval, both foreign and domestic, for the United States. Observing that during this period the United States would enter two world wars, the artist depicts Liberty in both defensive and offensive positions. The obverse design extends to the reverse with rays emitting from the tip of the sword, symbolic of hope at the end of conflict. The Great Depression is represented by the ‘Hooverville’ shacks and the Dust Bowl by the swirling waves in the background.”

Bureau officials have not yet disclosed maximum authorized mintages for the Best of the Mint gold dime and silver medal set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.