Something for everyone in Archives International sale

A unique Proof obsolete note from Pittsfield, Massachusetts Agricultural Bank will be among the items offered by Archives International in their Auction Sale #104.

Archives International Auctions will be offering some rare U.S. and worldwide bank notes in their Auction Sale #104 July 23 through 24. The sale will be conducted at the firm’s offices in River Edge, New Jersey, and online via multiple bidding platforms.

The sale, encompassing more than 500 lots, features marquee rarities that are expected to generate significant interest among advanced collectors. One of the most anticipated offerings is a $10,000 Federal Reserve note once displayed at the legendary One Million Dollar Display at Binion’s Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. This iconic note was part of the world-famous golden horseshoe display that dazzled visitors from 1964 until its dismantling in 1999.

“We are excited to offer an amazing $10,000 bank note from the Binion’s Horseshoe Casino display,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, president of Archives International Auctions. “It’s one of many outstanding and desirable pieces in the auction — including numerous items that are either fresh to the market or have been off collectors’ radar for decades.”

The auction spans a wide range of collecting categories, including Colonial, obsolete, fractional, small and large size U.S. type and national bank notes, as well as world bank notes, historic fiscal documents, and rarely seen scripophily.

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Collectors of stock and bond certificates will also be pleased to find rare and visually captivating pieces from a broad array of industries, including railroads, finance, mining, and early technology companies.

Details can be found at www.archivesinternational.com.

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