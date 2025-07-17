Numismatic bookseller George Kolbe passes at 83

Numismatic bookseller George Frederick Kolbe, whose professional foray into selling numismatic literature lasted more than five decades, passed away July 12 in Crestline, California, at the age of 83.

Information about Mr. Kolbe’s bibliophilic legacy was put together by his business partner David Fanning and Fanning’s wife, Maria.

Mr. Kolbe initiated his literature business in May 1967, developing the venture into the world’s largest independent firm specializing in numismatic literature, a premier stop for anyone following the advice to “buy the book before the coin,” or just to buy the book.

Beginning with a modest three-page fixed-price list sent to no more than two dozen potential customers, Mr. Kolbe placed great emphasis on his catalogs.

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He staged his first mail-bid sale in 1976 followed by his first public auction three years later.

“At the time of his retirement in 2023, George had been associated with some 168 auctions conducted under his name or (beginning in 2010) under the Kolbe & Fanning banner, many of which function as references within the field of numismatic literature.

Mr. Kolbe sold the numismatic libraries of some of the most prominent numismatists in the hobby.

The list notably includes Harry W. Bass Jr., John J. Ford, Armand Champa and the Stack Family libraries, in addition to 15 New York auctions conducted jointly with Douglas Saville of Spink.

During his 56 years as a numismatic professional, Mr. Kolbe also published The Numismatic Bookseller, which variably functioned as a house organ, fixed price list, and mail-bid sale, and founded the Numismatic Bibliomania Society with his friend, Jack Collins.

In 2012, Mr. Kolbe published a bibliography, The Reference Library of a Numismatic Bookseller, based on his personal working library.

A Life Fellow of the American Numismatic Society (ANS), Mr. Kolbe was the recipient of the 2005 Trustees’ Award and, as such, was the honoree at the ANS Gala that year, according to the Fannings. “George was also a Life Member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), from which he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. He was a winner in 1995 of the ANA’s Glenn Smedley Memorial Award and was recognized for his award-winning exhibit, ‘Numismatic Bibliography 1579–1912: The Literature of Numismatic Literature,’ at the 2011 ANA World’s Fair of Money. George was elected to the honorary Rittenhouse Society and was a founding member of the Attinelli Fellowship, an honorary association of numismatic bibliophiles.”

In 2010, Mr. Kolbe linked his well-established company with the Fannings to form Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers.

While Mr. Kolbe retired in 2023, the Kolbe & Fanning firm remains in business under that name, and will continue to do so moving forward.

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