Paul Hollis nominated for Mint Director post

Paul Hollis (left), pictured with son Zachary, has been nominated for the position of Director of the U.S. Mint.

President Donald J. Trump has nominated Paul Hollis for the position of Director of the United States Mint. The announcement was made by the White House on July 17.

Hollis is a Louisiana native who began collecting coins at a young age. His experience includes several positions in numismatic businesses and served on the Louisiana State Legislature.

The news has excited many in the numismatic community.

"Paul Hollis embodies the spirit of American ingenuity and has an unwavering dedication to the preservation of our nation's rich numismatic heritage," said Dan Duncan, President of U.S. Coins. "His unique combination of legislative experience, strong business acumen, and deep passion for coin collecting makes him the perfect choice to guide the U.S. Mint into a new era of excellence. The hobby should get excited; we’ve never had a true collector in the position."

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“This is an incredible honor and a well-deserved recognition of Paul’s tireless work for the numismatic community,” said NCBA executive director David Crenshaw. “Paul Hollis has been a dedicated advocate of sound fiscal policy on behalf of collectors and investors throughout his career. We are thrilled to see him nominated for this important national role.”

The position of Mint Director requires Senate confirmation. The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs conducts a hearing where the nominee is subjected to questions. If the committee approves, the nomination is then sent to the full Senate for approval. If approved, the Mint Director is appointed to a five-year term.

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