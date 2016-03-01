Kennedy half with 'funkadelic' toning brings $22,325

Characterized by gorgeous toning, the finest PCGS certified example of the otherwise common 1964-D Kennedy half dollar, graded MS-68, sold for a hearty $22,325 at Legend’s Regency XVI auction.

Among toned silver coins, bigger is often better, with collectors gravitating toward toned Morgan dollars.

The Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency XVI sale in Las Vegas, held Feb. 18 in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only Show, offered some monster toned Morgan dollars — such as an 1880-S dollar graded MS-66 by PCGS with bold shades of magenta, azure, and turquoise that brought $4,465.

The sale had some impressive half dollars as well. Below is one of three we're featuring in this week's Market Analysis. The firm’s next auction is scheduled for May 19, in New Orleans at Harrah’s hotel and casino.

The Coin

1964-D Kennedy Half Dollar, MS-68

The Price

$22,325

The Story

A coin described as having “Pretty funkadelic toning on both sides reminiscent of a Grateful Dead T-shirt” is bound to attract the curiosity of bidders. In this case the colorful phrasing refers to a beautifully toned 1964-D Kennedy half dollar graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

It is the top-graded example of this date and the sale marked its first time at auction. As Legend pointed out, “Competition for the finest modern issues for inclusion in registry sets is fierce, and there will be many people wanting to add this, the ONLY MS68 1964-D half dollar to their collections.” It sold for $22,325, well above the initial estimate of $10,000 to $11,000.

The auction included another 1964-D Kennedy half dollar with amazing rich stained-glass color, this one graded MS-66+ by PCGS that sold for an impressive $6,462.50.

