Collectors-clamor-for-Kennedy-Coin-and-Chronicles-Sets

The 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set has a product limit of 50,000 sets and a household ordering limit of two.

The set includes extensive biographical information on the 35th president of the United States.

The two-panel 1964 JFK 5-cent postage stamp depicts, at the left, the Eternal Flame from President Kennedy's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, and a portrait of the president, right.

The medal replicates the bronze Presidential medal the U.S. Mint originally issued in 1961.

The Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar is exclusive to the Coin and Chronicles set.

The 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set went on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 16.

The 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set went on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 16 by the U.S. Mint without any of the major website issues that befell ordering of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set on Aug. 11.

A number of Coin World readers were reporting on the Coin World Facebook Page soon after the JFK set sales launch that they were able to place their orders with relative ease. Several readers reported on Facebook and by email encountering some webpage errors during the ordering process.

As of 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 16, U.S. Mint officials had not released any preliminary sales figures for the JFK set.

The JFK set, limited to a product maximum of 50,000 sets and ordering restrictions of two sets per household, is offered by the Mint at $57.95.

The sets were being pre-sold on eBay before the Mint's sales launch in the range of $150 per single set, with one sale confirmed Sept. 13 for $324.95 for an unopened Mint shipping box containing two sets. The Mint and eBay do not prohibit pre-sales of U.S. Mint products by Mint customers.

The set contains a Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint; a 1-ounce .999 fine silver version of the 1961 bronze Kennedy medal originally struck by the Philadelphia Mint; and a 1964 5-cent Kennedy U.S. postage stamp — all contained in packaging with an informational booklet on Kennedy’s presidency.

The silver Kennedy medal does not bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint.

Some Facebook comments posted by Coin World readers:

Christopher Brant: I already bought my two sets.

Bill Williams: 2 sets ordered .... No problems this time!

Michael Bruni: Ordered two - no issues here!

James Clark: Ordered mine but several page errors when I tried to go to my cart and when I tried to checkout. Eventually the order went through (I hope!)

Carla Miller: Got mine ordered as well. Took about 10 minutes of page errors and checkout errors, but finally got it to process through.

Collector Jeff Kelsey reported the following by email:

"I just tried ordering the JFK Coins and Chronicles Set, and I may or may not have been successful. I tried ordering 2 sets, but it said that I had 4 sets in my shopping bag. I tried changing it from 4 to 2, and then I had 6. I tried changing from 6 to 2, and then I had 8. That's when I gave up and just placed the order as is -- 8 sets. I hope that they will decrease it to 2 sets and not throw out my entire order. Why in the world do they allow you to go above 2 sets (when that's the limit) anyway? Once again, a very frustrating process.