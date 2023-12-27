Destined for a top Registry Set, this PCGS MS-68+ 1966 Washington quarter dollar sold for $20,400 at Stack’s Bowers’ Nov. 14, 2023, Rarities Night session.

Some modern issues brought surprisingly strong prices at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ November 2023 auctions, showing the strength for errors and varieties, alongside the continued demand for top-graded condition rarities.

A beautiful Mint State 68+ 1966 Washington quarter dollar is the finest certified at Professional Coin Grading Service, the sole finest known of the otherwise common date, and sold for $20,400.

Beyond the near total absence of marks, the cataloger called it “an exquisite example irrespective of date,” observing, “pristine-looking surfaces are adorned in vivid multicolored peripheral toning that has a target-like distribution from the rims to the centers.”

The Coinage Act of 1965 removed silver from quarter dollars, and the copper-nickel clad 1965, 1966 and 1967 issues lacked Mint marks, to quell any collector excitement.

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This same copper-nickel clad example, when offered at Heritage in May 2023, sold for $21,000.

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