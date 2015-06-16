1982 Washington quarter a great modern find: Market Analysis

The modern segment of the U.S. coin market continues to grow, and a large part of the demand is being driven by third-party grading services including Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. These firms have Registry Set programs that allow collectors to place their coin sets in competition with other collectors and First Strike and Early Release programs that acknowledge coins released by the U.S. Mint during the first 30 days of a coin’s issue. Here are three low population modern issues that recently brought exciting prices in auctions.

The Coin

1982 Washington quarter dollar, MS-68

The Price

$4,241.75

The Story

For collectors who participate in the online Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Registry Sets, there is nothing better than a coin that is at the top of the population reports with no equals and none finer. Such is the case with the lone PCGS MS-68 1982 Washington quarter dollar. The coin brought $4,241.75 at Heritage’s April 22 Central States Numismatic Society auction in Schaumburg, Ill.

In 1982 and 1983, the U.S. Mint did not produce traditional Uncirculated Mint sets, which would seem to limit the supply of these issues in Mint State grades. However, nearly all Washington quarters from the early 1980s are rare in exceptional Mint State grades with MS-68 examples being virtually unheard of. Even MS-67 examples are scarce, with PCGS certifying just 14 1982 quarters in this grade.

