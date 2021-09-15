Market Analysis: MS-66 1923-S Peace dollar sells for $49,200

This colorful 1923-S Peace dollar graded MS-66 by PCGS set a record for the issue when it sold for $49,200 at the August 18 Platinum Night session.

Peace dollars rarely show the exuberant toning seen on the collection’s 1923-S example graded MS-66 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The issue is among the rarest in the series in MS-66 and finer grades, with PCGS and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. reporting just six in their population reports. Roger Burdette’s recent edition of A Guide Book of Peace Dollars ranks the 1923-S issue as the second rarest Peace dollar in MS-66 or better.

This one is visually distinctive, with the cataloger writing, “Attractive amber-red and sunset-gold toning appears in the margins, framing warm champagne interiors,” and praising the bolder-than typical strike.

Heritage offered another comparably graded example a decade ago that realized $31,050, and the subject coin surpassed that price, bringing $49,200 in Dallas.

The collector said on the sale of his Peace dollars, “Over the last eight years, putting together the JDC Collection has been a labor of love, and I will miss my collection very much.”

