Market Analysis: Charlotte Mint gold coins

A specialized collection of Charlotte Mint coins attracted the attention of specialists. This 1851-C Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded MS-62 brought $44,400 at the July 13 Premier Session in Dallas.

Heritage’s July 13 to 15 Summer Florida United Numismatists Signature Auction held at the auctioneer’s Dallas headquarters featured the Utah Collection of Charlotte Gold Coinage, which included more than 40 gold dollars, quarter eagles and half eagles from the North Carolina facility in the Premier Session.

The series is well-studied, but there are still plenty of underappreciated condition rarities that makes the “C-Mint” coins popular with specialists.

An 1851-C Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded Mint State 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. had a mintage of 49,176 of which specialist Doug Winter estimates that 175 to 225 exist in all grades. Few are found finer than the offered one, which enjoys partially prooflike surfaces and sharp devices, with “a hint of reflectivity in the moderately abraded curls.”

It sold for $44,400.

