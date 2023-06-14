Market Analysis: Atherton Collection U.S. pattern coins

A pattern 1859 double eagle struck in copper, graded Proof 64 brown, improved on the $40,800 it sold for in 2020, realizing $48,000 at Heritage’s May 3 Platinum Night session in Dallas.

Heritage has been offering the Atherton Collection of U.S. Pattern Coins across several auctions and a choice group appeared at its May Central States Numismatic Society auctions, held the week after the convention at the auctioneer’s Dallas headquarters.

Leading the offering was an 1859 Coronet $20 double eagle pattern struck in copper, listed as Judd 261 and Pollock 310 in the two key pattern references.

The design is close to the regular issue dies by James B. Longacre, with the date digits differing from the circulation strikes.

The reverse, possibly by Anthony C. Paquet, differs significantly in removing the eagle and having identifying text within a wreath, with the date repeated.

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The double-dated double eagle is one of two known. The piece offered, graded Proof 64 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service, realized $48,000. Its first documented sale was in 1909, and more recently it was offered at Heritage’s November 2020 sale of the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part II, where it sold for $40,800.

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