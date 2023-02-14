Market Analysis: Rich mahogany brown color on pattern

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 14, 2023, 9 AM
Rich and even chocolate and mahogany colors are seen on this 1867 Coronet $20 double eagle pattern struck in copper graded Proof 63 brown that brought $12,000 in a Heritage auction.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

The featured 1867 Coronet $20 double eagle pattern struck in copper with a reeded edge from regular issue dies has what Heritage describes as “deep mahogany-brown” color, and it is both even and rich, and the piece sold for $12,000 at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists show auction in January.

Listed as Judd 604 and Pollock 669 in the pattern reference books, it was likely deliberately struck for sale to collectors as part of complete copper Proof set, in an era when the U.S. Mint was not above striking delicacies for sale to rewarding collectors. These are sometimes called “die trials” despite their deliberate production.

Graded Proof 63 brown by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., it has a “nearly flawless reverse,” but “a few miniscule ticks on the cheek and left field, along with a thin line on the field near the nose” limit the grade. Around a half dozen are known.

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