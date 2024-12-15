Market Analysis: 1905 Lewis and Clark commemorative gold dollar

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 15, 2024, 5 PM
One of the finest-known 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition commemorative gold dollars, this PCGS MS-67 example with a green CAC sticker realized $40,800 on Nov. 21.

Image courtesy of Stack's Bowers

The Chapman brothers’  famous numismatic partnership dissolved in 1906 and the brothers became competitors. The set’s 1905 Lewis and Clark Expedition commemorative gold dollar was perhaps acquired by the collector before the dissolution and undoubtedly handled with care since. It was recently sold by Stack's Bowers.

Graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, Stack’s Bowers praised it as, “A stunning jewel boasting a medley of golden-orange and lighter pinkish-apricot colors throughout,” with full luster and, “each side blanketed in soft, satiny frosting.”

The two commemorative dollars for the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition in Portland, Oregon, were dated 1904 and 1905, but slow sales meant that production was ultimately less than the allocated mintages. PCGS has graded just eight of the 1905 issues at MS-67, with a sole MS-67+ example that is the finest at that service. It sold for $40,800.

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