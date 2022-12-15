Market Analysis: 1873 is final year of Seated Liberty dollar

Die doubling is seen on the reverse of this Proof 66 1873 Seated Liberty dollar with a green CAC sticker that brought $21,600 in Heritage’s Oct. 6 auction of the Perfection Collection.

The 1873 Seated Liberty dollar marked the final issue of the type and few are finer than this one graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It is the sole Proof variety for the issue, listed as OC-P1 and a Top 30 Variety in the Osburn-Cushing reference, due to strong die doubling on IN GOD on the reverse. It realized $21,600 in Heritage’s Oct. 6 auction.

Heritage wrote, “It boasts beautiful lemon, orange, violet, and electric-blue patina,” while recognizing a slight deficiency in strike as: “The left (facing) ankle is inexactly brought up, but the eye appeal is outstanding and no detractions are apparent.”

The 600 Proof 1873 Seated Liberty dollars were largely distributed as part of silver Proof sets, and the denomination would go on a hiatus for five years until the Morgan dollar began production in 1878.

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