Market Analysis: 1873 is final year of Seated Liberty dollar
- Published: Dec 15, 2022, 10 AM
The 1873 Seated Liberty dollar marked the final issue of the type and few are finer than this one graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.
It is the sole Proof variety for the issue, listed as OC-P1 and a Top 30 Variety in the Osburn-Cushing reference, due to strong die doubling on IN GOD on the reverse. It realized $21,600 in Heritage’s Oct. 6 auction.
Heritage wrote, “It boasts beautiful lemon, orange, violet, and electric-blue patina,” while recognizing a slight deficiency in strike as: “The left (facing) ankle is inexactly brought up, but the eye appeal is outstanding and no detractions are apparent.”
The 600 Proof 1873 Seated Liberty dollars were largely distributed as part of silver Proof sets, and the denomination would go on a hiatus for five years until the Morgan dollar began production in 1878.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio