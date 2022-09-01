Market Analysis: Proof Seated Liberty dollars
- Published: Sep 1, 2022, 9 AM
Heritage’s July 14 and 15 auctions had a strong showing of Proof Seated Liberty silver dollars. The type was issued from 1840 to 1873, and 1858 marked the first year that Proof coins were struck in meaningful quantities for commercial sale to collectors.
It remains unknown exactly how many Proof 1850 Seated Liberty dollars were struck, but around 25 exist in all grades today, struck from the same die pair, from an estimated mintage of 35.
The one offered at Heritage’s Premier Session, graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, is especially beautiful. “The virtually flawless surfaces include deeply mirrored fields, under vivid shades of golden-tan, magenta, cerulean-blue, and violet toning,” the cataloger notes, and it is the finest-certified at PCGS. It realized $78,000.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Aug 31, 2022, 6 PM
Künker to auction multilingual Henry VIII silver medal
-
US Coins Aug 30, 2022, 1 PM
Market Analysis: CAC gold sticker on 1856 dollar
-
World Coins Aug 29, 2022, 7 PM
Royal Mint’s Winnie the Pooh 50-penny series concludes
-
Paper Money Aug 29, 2022, 12 PM
Sierra Leone issues new note honoring a pioneering woman