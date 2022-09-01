Market Analysis: Proof Seated Liberty dollars

An 1850 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 66 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker sold for $78,000 at Heritage’s July 14 Premier Session.

Heritage’s July 14 and 15 auctions had a strong showing of Proof Seated Liberty silver dollars. The type was issued from 1840 to 1873, and 1858 marked the first year that Proof coins were struck in meaningful quantities for commercial sale to collectors.

It remains unknown exactly how many Proof 1850 Seated Liberty dollars were struck, but around 25 exist in all grades today, struck from the same die pair, from an estimated mintage of 35.

The one offered at Heritage’s Premier Session, graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, is especially beautiful. “The virtually flawless surfaces include deeply mirrored fields, under vivid shades of golden-tan, magenta, cerulean-blue, and violet toning,” the cataloger notes, and it is the finest-certified at PCGS. It realized $78,000.

