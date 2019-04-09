A magnificent 1871 Seated Liberty dollar graded PCGS Proof 66 Deep Cameo with a green CAC sticker sold for $44,650. It was described as looking like it was “carved from a frosted block of ice.”

Proof Seated Liberty dollars can be gorgeous, especially when they exhibit strong contrast between the frosty devices and deeply mirrored fields.

Legend Auctions sold an extraordinary 1871 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker at its March 21 auction in Las Vegas for $44,650. While the price was a smidgen below the estimate of $45,000 to $50,000, the quality of the dollar was undeniable.

Legend wrote on the eye appeal with its typical exuberance, observing, “High voltage ultra-deep mirrors explode from all over. Looking at the mirrors is like gazing into a search light! The mirrors are exceedingly clean and have above average clarity. When you twirl this beast, the mirrors roll like light liquid mercury. The contrast is unforgettable. This coin looks like it was carved from a frosted block of ice.”

The Philadelphia Mint recorded the striking of 960 Proof 1871 Seated Liberty dollars and many survive in high grades, but few match the visual drama offered by the subject coin.

