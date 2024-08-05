Market Analysis: 1809 Classic Head half cent

A lustrous 1809 Classic Head half cent graded MS-62 red and brown that has been held in several prominent collections over the past century sold for $15,750.

The provenance on this Professional Coin Grading Service graded Mint State 62 red and brown 1809 Classic Head half cent of the Cohen-2 and Breen-3 varieties is hard to beat. It was once in the Massachusetts Historical Society, was possibly part of William Sumner Appleton’s cabinet, and brought $10,575 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s Part V offering of the D. Brent Pogue collection on March 31, 2017.

It was also part of the famed Missouri Cabinet Collection put together by Eric P. Newman and R. Tettenhorst that sold at Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers’ sale of the collection in January 2014 for $17,825.

The recent June 20 sale saw it fall in the middle of the 2014 and 2017 auction presentations, realizing $15,750. The Pogue cataloger wrote, “Stars 9 through 13 are joined by a light crack, thin between stars 9 and 10 but heavier elsewhere,” while each cataloger that has reviewed it has praised its warm color and bold luster.

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