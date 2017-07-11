Limited-edition platinum Proof American Eagle selling

Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s Soaring Eagle Above America design, first introduced on the reverse of the Proof 1997-W inaugural issue, returns to the reverse of the 2017-W 20th anniversary release.

Orders for the 10,000 Proof platinum 2017-W American Eagle $100 coin are restricted to one coin per household.

More than half of the maximum mintage of 10,000 Proof 2017-W American Eagle platinum $100 coins were recorded sold during the U.S. Mint's first day of sales July 6.

Mint officials report that 5,230 coins were sold opening day, each coin selling for $1,300. The price is established according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for numismatic products coins containing precious metals coins. Pricing is subject to change weekly depending on trends in the markets.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The issue celebrates the 20th anniversary of the American Eagle platinum coin series. Customers are restricted to ordering one coin per household.

We examine an unusual example of ‘machine doubling’: Another column in the July 24 Coin World examines a VAM marriage that deserves better.

The anniversary coin witnesses the return to the Proof coin of U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.'s Soaring Eagle Above America design. The design was introduced on the reverse of the Proof and bullion American Eagle coins in 1997. Beginning in 1998, thematic designs annually replaced each consecutive reverse design for the Proof coins in the program, while Rogers’ design held it’s place on the bullion version of the platinum coins.

U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver John Mercanti’s Liberty Looking to the Future obverse design for the American Eagle platinum coin series has appeared on both versions of all the platinum coins since the series’ 1997 introduction.

An Uncirculated 1-ounce platinum version was introduced in 2006.

Rogers and Mercanti are now retired from the Mint's engraving staff.