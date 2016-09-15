Dozens of proposed designs for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coins—this one being a 2018 obverse proposal—are being reviewed by the CFA and CCAC this week.

The Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coin is getting a makeover, and the obverse and reverse designs that are being considered have been made public.

The Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, the two design-review bodies that advise the U.S. Mint and U.S. Treasury on designs of new coins, are this week reviewing designs for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Proof American Eagle platinum coins.

Paul Gilkes a has a full explanation of what's planned for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 coins.

The designs have been packaged in sets, many with three obverse (heads) designs for each year between 2018 and 2020, and one reverse (tails) design for all three years. (Some of the sets include more than three obverses and some do not include a reverse.)

The CFA is reviewing the designs Thursday, and the CCAC is reviewing them on Friday.

Coin World shared all of the 2018 through 2020 designs being considered this week on Twitter Thursday morning.

