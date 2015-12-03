Precious Metals

All platinum Proof American Eagles sell in minutes

All 4,000 2015-W Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coins were sold within minutes of their noon Eastern Time launch Dec. 3.

With only 4,000 Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum $100 coins available for sale Dec. 3 from the U.S. Mint, it was only a matter of time before the limited mintage was gobbled up at $1,200 per coin.

It reportedly took less than 10 minutes for the coins to be bought by collectors, dealers and speculators, even with a household ordering limit of just one coin.

Mint officials confirmed the sellout in response to collector Anthony Hicks' inquiry on the Mint's Facebook page within minutes after the noon Eastern Time sales launch.

No other details were provided by Mint officials Dec. 3, but additional specifics were intended to be collated and released sometime Dec. 4. 

